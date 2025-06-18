Patna High Court Quashes Case Against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over Anthem Incident
The Patna High Court dismissed a case against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was accused of disrespecting the national anthem during a sporting event's inauguration. Filed under alleged political motives, the court deemed the complaint baseless and a pursuit of cheap popularity.
- Country:
- India
The Patna High Court has dismissed a legal case against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who faced allegations of showing disrespect to the national anthem. The incident occurred during the inauguration of an international sporting event held in Patna.
Justice Chandra Shekhar Jha, presiding over the case, sided with the defense, which argued that the complaint in Begusarai district was politically motivated. Advocate General P K Shahi, representing Kumar, emphasized that the case aimed to tarnish the reputation of Kumar, who has held office since 2005.
The court labeled the accusations against Kumar as "completely baseless and frivolous," dismissing them as an attempt to gain "cheap popularity." This arose after Kumar was seen interacting with bystanders while the anthem played, sparking backlash from opposition parties and demands for an apology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shein Under Fire: BEUC Files Complaint Over Aggressive Marketing Tactics
Lokpal's New Directive: Only Proper Format Complaints Accepted
Lokpal's New Directive: Streamlining Corruption Complaint Processes
West Bengal Assembly Adopts Innovative Drop Box System for Road Complaints
Kolkata Police Nab Man in Communal Video Complaint Controversy