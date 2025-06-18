Left Menu

Patna High Court Quashes Case Against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over Anthem Incident

The Patna High Court dismissed a case against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was accused of disrespecting the national anthem during a sporting event's inauguration. Filed under alleged political motives, the court deemed the complaint baseless and a pursuit of cheap popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:32 IST
Patna High Court Quashes Case Against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over Anthem Incident
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Patna High Court has dismissed a legal case against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who faced allegations of showing disrespect to the national anthem. The incident occurred during the inauguration of an international sporting event held in Patna.

Justice Chandra Shekhar Jha, presiding over the case, sided with the defense, which argued that the complaint in Begusarai district was politically motivated. Advocate General P K Shahi, representing Kumar, emphasized that the case aimed to tarnish the reputation of Kumar, who has held office since 2005.

The court labeled the accusations against Kumar as "completely baseless and frivolous," dismissing them as an attempt to gain "cheap popularity." This arose after Kumar was seen interacting with bystanders while the anthem played, sparking backlash from opposition parties and demands for an apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025