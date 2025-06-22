Escalating Tensions: Global Reactions to US Strikes on Iran

Iran has vehemently responded to the recent US bombardment of its nuclear facilities, pledging retaliation with deep-seated ramifications. This power move by the US has further inflamed the volatile Middle Eastern region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the US leadership, attributing President Donald Trump's decisive actions as a catalytic moment for potential peace and stability, emphasizing the idiom 'peace through strength.'

In the efforts to mitigate tension, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has communicated India's concerns to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, advocating for diplomacy to quell the escalating conflict. Indian nationals are being evacuated from the heated zone under intensified measures amidst looming threats to regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)