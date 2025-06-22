Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Global Reactions to US Strikes on Iran

Following the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran has vowed retaliation. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu supported the US action, favoring peace through strength. Meanwhile, India's PM Modi urged dialogue for de-escalation. Evacuations of Indian nationals from the conflict zone are ongoing as regional tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Iran has vehemently responded to the recent US bombardment of its nuclear facilities, pledging retaliation with deep-seated ramifications. This power move by the US has further inflamed the volatile Middle Eastern region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the US leadership, attributing President Donald Trump's decisive actions as a catalytic moment for potential peace and stability, emphasizing the idiom 'peace through strength.'

In the efforts to mitigate tension, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has communicated India's concerns to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, advocating for diplomacy to quell the escalating conflict. Indian nationals are being evacuated from the heated zone under intensified measures amidst looming threats to regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

