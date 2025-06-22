Left Menu

India Denies US Jets Used Airspace for Iran Strikes

India has dismissed as false certain social media claims that US fighter jets used Indian airspace for strikes on Iran. The US bombed Iranian nuclear sites, with President Trump cautioning against retaliation. The Indian government confirmed that its airspace was not used in the military operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, India refuted claims circulating on social media that suggested US fighter jets used Indian airspace to conduct airstrikes against Iran.

Overnight, the United States targeted three nuclear sites in Iran, a move President Donald Trump has warned could be followed by further action if Iran retaliates.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, labeled these claims as false, stating Indian airspace was not used. The route used by the US was detailed by Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine during a recent press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

