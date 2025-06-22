India Denies US Jets Used Airspace for Iran Strikes

On Sunday, India refuted claims circulating on social media that suggested US fighter jets used Indian airspace to conduct airstrikes against Iran.

Overnight, the United States targeted three nuclear sites in Iran, a move President Donald Trump has warned could be followed by further action if Iran retaliates.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, labeled these claims as false, stating Indian airspace was not used. The route used by the US was detailed by Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine during a recent press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)