P V Anvar's Surprise By-Election Performance Stirring UDF Dynamics

P V Anvar, a two-time MLA, contested the Nilambur by-election independently, securing significant votes, despite no official backing. His performance has prompted the Congress-led UDF to consider including the Trinamool Congress with Anvar. Discussions are ongoing, with mixed reactions from UDF leaders regarding Anvar's potential entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

P V Anvar, a former two-time MLA, made headlines following his unexpected performance in the Nilambur bypoll. Running independently, Anvar secured a significant vote share, leaving major political fronts surprised and reconsidering strategies.

The Congress-led UDF, having clinched victory in the by-election, is cautiously exploring the possibility of incorporating the Trinamool Congress with Anvar into its fold. UDF leaders have expressed varied reactions, with some open to Anvar's inclusion while others maintain a restrained stance.

Anvar's impressive turnout, although without formal support, has sparked internal discussions within the UDF, especially as his potential entry could reshape the political dynamics in Nilambur ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. The former legislator has signaled his willingness to align with the UDF if approached, stirring the political landscape further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

