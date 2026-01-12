UDF Defies CPI(M) Protest: Accusations of Unholy Alliances Stir Kerala Politics

In a significant political maneuver, the Opposition Congress-led UDF on Monday announced its refusal to join forces with the ruling Left in Kerala. This decision comes amid accusations of an 'unholy understanding' between the Left and the BJP, voiced by UDF leader V D Satheesan.

As Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led a protest against the BJP-ruled Centre, Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M) leadership had compromised its stance by aligning with the BJP. He argued that the protest was a strategic move to mislead the public while concealing political compromises.

Satheesan accused the CPI(M) of promoting majority communalism, likening their approach to the BJP's strategy. He emphasized that the UDF seeks to maintain credibility by not participating in protests that might undermine their position against communal politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)