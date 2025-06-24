Left Menu

Labour Lawmakers Challenge Welfare Bill Over Disability Provisions

Over 100 British Labour MPs are opposing Prime Minister Keir Starmer's proposed welfare reforms, claiming they inadequately support disabled individuals and those with long-term conditions. This resistance threatens to derail the bill, which aims to reduce welfare spending by over £5 billion by 2029/30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:42 IST
Labour Lawmakers Challenge Welfare Bill Over Disability Provisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political challenge, more than 100 Labour MPs have voiced dissent against Prime Minister Keir Starmer's welfare reform plans. They argue that the proposed changes fail to adequately support disabled individuals and those with chronic health conditions.

This opposition arises as the government aims to slash over £5 billion from the welfare budget by 2029/30. Should the rebels succeed, the welfare bill, a critical element of Starmer's agenda since his ascent to power, could face derailment in the upcoming parliamentary vote.

Despite the government's assurances of continued support for welfare beneficiaries, especially within the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment systems, many lawmakers remain unconvinced. The planned reforms aim to incentivize work participation, but critics label the cuts as dangerous and insufficiently considerate of those with long-term disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025