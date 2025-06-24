Labour Lawmakers Challenge Welfare Bill Over Disability Provisions

In a significant political challenge, more than 100 Labour MPs have voiced dissent against Prime Minister Keir Starmer's welfare reform plans. They argue that the proposed changes fail to adequately support disabled individuals and those with chronic health conditions.

This opposition arises as the government aims to slash over £5 billion from the welfare budget by 2029/30. Should the rebels succeed, the welfare bill, a critical element of Starmer's agenda since his ascent to power, could face derailment in the upcoming parliamentary vote.

Despite the government's assurances of continued support for welfare beneficiaries, especially within the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment systems, many lawmakers remain unconvinced. The planned reforms aim to incentivize work participation, but critics label the cuts as dangerous and insufficiently considerate of those with long-term disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)