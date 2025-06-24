Reflecting on Emergency: A Dark Chapter in Democracy

Union Minister Manohar Lal, speaking on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Emergency of 1975, condemned the period as the "darkest chapter" in the history of Indian democracy. The event, marked by significant press censorship and arrests without trial, has left a lasting scar on the nation's democratic fabric.

The Emergency, imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, lasted until March 21, 1977. Lal criticized the period as a display of dictatorial power, where thousands were imprisoned without reason, and dissent within media and society was stifled. The Narendra Modi government now commemorates June 25 as "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" to honor the struggle for restoring democracy.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha added that despite 50 years passing, remnants of the Congress's dictatorial mindset remain. He stressed the importance of remembering the past to prevent future authoritarianism. Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal reinforced this stance, criticizing the Emergency's suppression of constitutional values to maintain power.

