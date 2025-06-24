Glamour and Secrecy: Inside Bezos and Sanchez's Extravagant Venice Wedding

Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez have orchestrated a grand three-day wedding celebration in Venice, capturing global attention. The event, shrouded in secrecy, involves notable personalities from the film, finance, and entertainment industries.

With expenses reaching upwards of $55 million, notably on par with the 'Wedding of the Century,' the festivity includes generous charity donations. Among the benefactors is Corila, a consortium dedicated to safeguarding Venice's unique lagoon ecosystem. Despite the hefty price tag, details about the ceremony's exact timing and guest list remain under wraps.

Preparations are in full swing with private jets and water taxis ferrying VIP attendees. Among the guests are Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Venice's top hotels are fully booked to accommodate up to 250 guests, ensuring the occasion's exclusivity and luxury.

(With inputs from agencies.)