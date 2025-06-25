Left Menu

Iran's Legislative Shift: Suspended Ties with U.N. Amid Nuclear Tensions

Iran's parliament has approved a bill to suspend cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog following tensions with Israel and accusations from the IAEA. The bill mandates Iran's Atomic Energy Organization to halt collaboration with the agency until security assurances for its nuclear facilities are provided.

Updated: 25-06-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran took a bold step as its parliament sanctioned a bill to suspend cooperation with the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog. This development, reported by state media, leans into escalating tensions with Israel over alleged nuclear weapon development.

The bill requires the final approval of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and is a reaction to Israel's ongoing military activities directed at Iran. This follows an IAEA resolution accusing Iran of breaching non-proliferation duties, a claim strongly rebutted by Tehran.

Iran intends to halt all cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency until its nuclear facility security is ensured. This includes stopping surveillance installations and restricting inspections, as global diplomatic dynamics undergo another shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

