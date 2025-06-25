Left Menu

Trump's Bold Claims on Iran Strikes: A Nuclear Setback or Mere Bluff?

President Donald Trump insists that US strikes have severely damaged Iran's nuclear program. Despite this, a preliminary American intelligence report suggests only a minor delay. US and Israeli officials back Trump's claims, while the situation fuels ongoing debate over the true impact of the strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:27 IST
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is doubling down on claims that US military strikes delivered a significant blow to Iran's nuclear capabilities. Despite a preliminary intelligence report suggesting minimal impact, the administration maintains the attacks substantially set back Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are among officials supporting Trump's assertion that Iran's program has been severely impaired. A statement from the Israel Atomic Energy Commission also backs up this claim, suggesting Iran faces delays of 'many years.'

The discord between intelligence assessments and government claims creates a contentious political landscape, as the true effectiveness of the strikes remains under scrutiny. With Trump's next steps in the Middle East under consideration, diplomatic efforts may be required to address the aftermath of the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

