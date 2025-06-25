Trump's Bold Claims on Iran Strikes: A Nuclear Setback or Mere Bluff?

President Donald Trump is doubling down on claims that US military strikes delivered a significant blow to Iran's nuclear capabilities. Despite a preliminary intelligence report suggesting minimal impact, the administration maintains the attacks substantially set back Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are among officials supporting Trump's assertion that Iran's program has been severely impaired. A statement from the Israel Atomic Energy Commission also backs up this claim, suggesting Iran faces delays of 'many years.'

The discord between intelligence assessments and government claims creates a contentious political landscape, as the true effectiveness of the strikes remains under scrutiny. With Trump's next steps in the Middle East under consideration, diplomatic efforts may be required to address the aftermath of the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)