Bank of Israel Pauses Rate Cuts Amid Middle East Tensions
The Bank of Israel has decided to maintain its short-term interest rates at 4% following two consecutive rate cuts. This decision comes in light of potential U.S. military action against Iran overshadowing easing inflation rates and a strengthened shekel, with economists divided on future monetary policy moves.
The Bank of Israel maintained its short-term interest rate at 4% on Monday, following back-to-back reductions, driven by concerns over possible U.S. military action against Iran.
The decision was made despite eased inflation rates and a robust shekel, which had previously pushed prices higher during conflict-related supply constraints alleviated by an October ceasefire.
Although inflation dropped to a 1.8% annual rate in January, opinions were split among economists about further rate cuts, with some apprehensive about the implications of increased geopolitical tensions in the region.
