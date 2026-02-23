Left Menu

Bank of Israel Pauses Rate Cuts Amid Middle East Tensions

The Bank of Israel has decided to maintain its short-term interest rates at 4% following two consecutive rate cuts. This decision comes in light of potential U.S. military action against Iran overshadowing easing inflation rates and a strengthened shekel, with economists divided on future monetary policy moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Bank of Israel maintained its short-term interest rate at 4% on Monday, following back-to-back reductions, driven by concerns over possible U.S. military action against Iran.

The decision was made despite eased inflation rates and a robust shekel, which had previously pushed prices higher during conflict-related supply constraints alleviated by an October ceasefire.

Although inflation dropped to a 1.8% annual rate in January, opinions were split among economists about further rate cuts, with some apprehensive about the implications of increased geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

