Left Menu

Controversy Intensifies as Kennedy Reshapes Vaccine Advisory Panel

The newly reconstituted vaccine advisory panel led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is under scrutiny as it meets to review immunization schedules. Concerns mount as a newly appointed member withdrew, raising doubts about the panel's internal dynamics and credibility amidst historical vaccine skepticism linked to Kennedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:12 IST
Controversy Intensifies as Kennedy Reshapes Vaccine Advisory Panel

The United States vaccine advisory panel, now led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has come under intense scrutiny following its first meeting. Kennedy, known for his controversial stance on vaccines, dismissed all previous members of the CDC's vaccine advisory panel, replacing them with his chosen eight.

This shake-up is already producing palpable tension. Dr. Michael Ross, one of the panel's fresh appointees, withdrew unexpectedly, heightening concerns about the panel's credibility and coherence. The panel seemed to deviate from customary practices meant to uphold scientific integrity, raising alarms among advisers and former CDC employees.

The panel's recommendations hold significant influence over the U.S. immunization schedule, affecting insurance coverage and federal vaccine procurement. With a focus on the comprehensive impact of vaccines, including interaction effects and cumulative ingredients, the panel's output is expected to be pivotal in shaping future vaccine policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025