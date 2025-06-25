Controversy Intensifies as Kennedy Reshapes Vaccine Advisory Panel

The United States vaccine advisory panel, now led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has come under intense scrutiny following its first meeting. Kennedy, known for his controversial stance on vaccines, dismissed all previous members of the CDC's vaccine advisory panel, replacing them with his chosen eight.

This shake-up is already producing palpable tension. Dr. Michael Ross, one of the panel's fresh appointees, withdrew unexpectedly, heightening concerns about the panel's credibility and coherence. The panel seemed to deviate from customary practices meant to uphold scientific integrity, raising alarms among advisers and former CDC employees.

The panel's recommendations hold significant influence over the U.S. immunization schedule, affecting insurance coverage and federal vaccine procurement. With a focus on the comprehensive impact of vaccines, including interaction effects and cumulative ingredients, the panel's output is expected to be pivotal in shaping future vaccine policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)