BRS MLC K Kavitha Questions Utilization of Massive Telangana Loan

Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha has raised serious concerns about the Telangana government's recent acquisition of a Rs 2 lakh crore loan. Addressing ANI, Kavitha questioned the use of these funds, emphasizing that significant debt is not being utilized to repay old projects or previous loans.

Kavitha criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for securing the massive loan while claiming to settle inherited debts from former administrations. She alleged that, despite acquiring substantial funds, the government is allegedly defaulting on existing loans and using the money for unnecessary projects benefiting contractors.

In her campaign, Kavitha urged the CPM for support in the Backwards Class movement in Telangana. She highlighted the need for coalition support in upcoming local body polls and advocacy efforts, like the "Rail Roko" campaign, to underscore the backward classes' seriousness in Telangana. The Telangana Backwards Class 2025 Bill, passed on March 17, seeks to increase reservations in education, employment, and local bodies.

