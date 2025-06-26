Language Tensions: Uddhav Thackeray's Claims of 'Language Emergency'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has voiced concerns over what he describes as the BJP's attempts to sow division in Maharashtra by leveraging language differences. He accused the Modi-led ruling party of imposing a 'language emergency'.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray, the former chief minister, clarified that while his party is not against the Hindi language, it vehemently opposes its compulsory imposition, especially in predominantly Marathi-speaking areas.

The controversy has heightened with the debates around teaching Hindi to young students in Marathi and English medium schools. Thackeray insists, "We don't oppose or hate any language," but objects to any enforced cultural integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)