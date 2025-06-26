Left Menu

Language Tensions: Uddhav Thackeray's Claims of 'Language Emergency'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray accuses the BJP of fostering division through language imposition in Maharashtra. He insists his party is not against Hindi but opposes its enforced teaching in Marathi-speaking regions. Thackeray warns of a 'language emergency' by the ruling party.

Updated: 26-06-2025 14:01 IST
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has voiced concerns over what he describes as the BJP's attempts to sow division in Maharashtra by leveraging language differences. He accused the Modi-led ruling party of imposing a 'language emergency'.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray, the former chief minister, clarified that while his party is not against the Hindi language, it vehemently opposes its compulsory imposition, especially in predominantly Marathi-speaking areas.

The controversy has heightened with the debates around teaching Hindi to young students in Marathi and English medium schools. Thackeray insists, "We don't oppose or hate any language," but objects to any enforced cultural integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

