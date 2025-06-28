Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Closure Report in Vijay Singla's Corruption Case

The Punjab Police filed a closure report in a corruption case against former health minister Vijay Singla, sparking criticism from opposition parties. The case involved allegations of bribery for construction project allotments. The complainant supported the report, leading to accusations of political bias and a need for independent review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:47 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Closure Report in Vijay Singla's Corruption Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have formally closed a corruption case against former health minister Vijay Singla, three years after his arrest and removal from the cabinet. The move has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, who accuse the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of protecting one of its own.

In 2022, a complaint by Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh alleged that Singla and his officer on special duty, Pardeep Kumar, demanded a bribe for construction project allotments. Despite these serious charges, a court in Mohali received a closure report, which the complainant accepted, stating no objections.

Opposition leaders have expressed outrage over the closure, with Congress's Partap Singh Bajwa and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal questioning the integrity of the investigation. They demand an independent probe, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of turning governance into a mere spectacle with no real commitment to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025