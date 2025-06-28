Left Menu

Youth and Anti-Corruption Voices Echo in Belgrade: Calls for Change Challenge Vucic's Rule

In Belgrade, tens of thousands of students and anti-corruption protesters demand snap elections and an end to President Vucic's 12-year rule. The protests have rocked the government, highlighting accusations of corruption and media suppression. Vucic denies the claims and suggests foreign influence behind the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:26 IST
Youth and Anti-Corruption Voices Echo in Belgrade: Calls for Change Challenge Vucic's Rule
In a dramatic demonstration of dissent, tens of thousands of students and anti-corruption activists converged in Belgrade on Saturday, demanding immediate elections and challenging the enduring regime of President Aleksandar Vucic. The significant turnout underscores widespread discontent as allegations of corruption continue to plague the administration.

The wave of protests across Serbia has intensified, with activists accusing Vucic's government of criminal ties, intimidation of opponents, and media censorship. In contrast, President Vucic, in a defiant stance, claims external forces are orchestrating the unrest, while affirming a non-violent police response.

This growing movement coincides with St. Vitus Day, a symbolically potent time for many Serbs, adding historical weight to the demonstrations. Despite police crackdowns and the arrest of activists, the call for political change reverberates, echoing deep-seated calls for transparency and justice.

