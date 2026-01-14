Left Menu

Old Traditions, Modern Controversy: Serbia's Dual New Year Celebration

Serbians celebrated the Orthodox Christian New Year, leading to mixed reactions. Traditions based on the Julian calendar clash with opinions on economic influence. Festivities included fireworks and protests, reflecting tensions under President Vucic's governance after past national incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:03 IST
Old Traditions, Modern Controversy: Serbia's Dual New Year Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Nearly two weeks after the global New Year festivities, Serbians gathered once more on Tuesday evening, aligning with the old Orthodox Christian tradition. The celebrations adhered to the Julian calendar, which differs by 13 days from the widely used Gregorian calendar.

The heart of Belgrade teemed with activity, with streets bustling and Christmas decorations still glimmering. Some like Zoran Todorovic embraced the festivities, enjoying traditional treats and the evening air. Yet, skepticism was evident as others, like Jovan Brkic, criticized the event as a commercial ploy, echoing sentiments about unnecessary economic expenditure.

As midnight fireworks illuminated Belgrade, drawing critiques of funding misuse, further controversy brewed in Cacak. There, revelers snowballed an entertainer, expressing frustration with public spending decisions. President Aleksandar Vucic's tenure has faced ongoing dissent, highlighted by recent protests linked to national tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Dairy Sector Soars with New High-Yield Synthetic Cattle Breeds

India's Dairy Sector Soars with New High-Yield Synthetic Cattle Breeds

 India
2
Olympic Ice Dance Rift: Falsehood Allegations Rock Former Partners

Olympic Ice Dance Rift: Falsehood Allegations Rock Former Partners

 Global
3
DNA Breakthrough Turns Fire Investigation into Murder Probe

DNA Breakthrough Turns Fire Investigation into Murder Probe

 India
4
Boosting Startup Synergy: A New Era of Corporate Collaboration

Boosting Startup Synergy: A New Era of Corporate Collaboration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026