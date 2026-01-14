Nearly two weeks after the global New Year festivities, Serbians gathered once more on Tuesday evening, aligning with the old Orthodox Christian tradition. The celebrations adhered to the Julian calendar, which differs by 13 days from the widely used Gregorian calendar.

The heart of Belgrade teemed with activity, with streets bustling and Christmas decorations still glimmering. Some like Zoran Todorovic embraced the festivities, enjoying traditional treats and the evening air. Yet, skepticism was evident as others, like Jovan Brkic, criticized the event as a commercial ploy, echoing sentiments about unnecessary economic expenditure.

As midnight fireworks illuminated Belgrade, drawing critiques of funding misuse, further controversy brewed in Cacak. There, revelers snowballed an entertainer, expressing frustration with public spending decisions. President Aleksandar Vucic's tenure has faced ongoing dissent, highlighted by recent protests linked to national tragedies.

