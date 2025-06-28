Museveni's Quest: Closing In on Half a Century in Power

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has made moves to secure a seventh term in office, a step that would position him close to achieving five decades of leadership in East Africa's Uganda.

Despite being 80 years old and facing criticism of authoritarian tendencies, he retains strong support within his National Resistance Movement party, which has enabled him to sidestep calls for retirement.

Museveni stands unopposed internally as he prepares for elections, despite past voting being overshadowed by allegations of violence and vote rigging. His considerable influence raises concerns over potential hereditary transition, with his son, an army chief, expressing interest in succession.