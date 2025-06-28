Left Menu

Museveni's Quest: Closing In on Half a Century in Power

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni seeks a seventh term, potentially extending his rule towards five decades. Despite criticism of authoritarianism, he remains backed by his party. Museveni’s presidency began in 1986, with past elections marked by controversies. His actions continue to stir potential for hereditary rule and fuel opposition challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:04 IST
Museveni's Quest: Closing In on Half a Century in Power
Museveni
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has made moves to secure a seventh term in office, a step that would position him close to achieving five decades of leadership in East Africa's Uganda.

Despite being 80 years old and facing criticism of authoritarian tendencies, he retains strong support within his National Resistance Movement party, which has enabled him to sidestep calls for retirement.

Museveni stands unopposed internally as he prepares for elections, despite past voting being overshadowed by allegations of violence and vote rigging. His considerable influence raises concerns over potential hereditary transition, with his son, an army chief, expressing interest in succession.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025