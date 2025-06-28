Museveni's Quest: Closing In on Half a Century in Power
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni seeks a seventh term, potentially extending his rule towards five decades. Despite criticism of authoritarianism, he remains backed by his party. Museveni’s presidency began in 1986, with past elections marked by controversies. His actions continue to stir potential for hereditary rule and fuel opposition challenges.
- Country:
- Uganda
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has made moves to secure a seventh term in office, a step that would position him close to achieving five decades of leadership in East Africa's Uganda.
Despite being 80 years old and facing criticism of authoritarian tendencies, he retains strong support within his National Resistance Movement party, which has enabled him to sidestep calls for retirement.
Museveni stands unopposed internally as he prepares for elections, despite past voting being overshadowed by allegations of violence and vote rigging. His considerable influence raises concerns over potential hereditary transition, with his son, an army chief, expressing interest in succession.
ALSO READ
Spain’s Political Turmoil: Calls for Government Reset Amid Corruption Scandal
Growing Authoritarianism: Georgian Opposition Faces Tough Challenges
Diplomatic Dynamics: U.S. and Mexico's Shared Fight Against Corruption
Punjab Politics Heats Up: BJP's Jakhar Challenges AAP on Corruption and Drug Fight
Maharashtra Scam Exposes Corruption in Farmer Compensation