Senate GOP's Last-Ditch Effort on Trump's Tax Plan Meets Fierce Resistance

In a tense Senate session, Republicans narrowly advanced a procedural vote on Donald Trump's tax, spending, and deportation package. Amid criticism, including from Elon Musk, the bill faces hurdles, especially due to Medicaid and food stamp cuts. The GOP's push aims to cement tax breaks before Trump's deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 09:25 IST
Senate GOP's Last-Ditch Effort on Trump's Tax Plan Meets Fierce Resistance
In a highly charged late-night session, Senate Republicans barely navigated a key procedural vote aimed at advancing President Donald Trump's extensive package of tax breaks, spending cuts, and amplified deportation funds. With a 51-49 vote, the motion remains on precarious ground.

The bill, which faces stern opposition from Democrats and several Republicans, outlines significant reductions in Medicaid and other social services to offset tax cuts totaling USD 3.8 trillion. Critics argue these measures could dismantle crucial support systems, while simultaneously threatening American jobs.

Amid backlash, figures like Elon Musk criticize the plan as reckless. Internal GOP discussions continue, as imminent deadlines pressure legislators to reconcile internal disputes and finalize the contentious legislation.

