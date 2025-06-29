Left Menu

Tragedy at Rath Yatra: A Call for Improved Crowd Management

A stampede during the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha resulted in three deaths and fifty injuries. Rahul Gandhi emphasized the need for better security measures and crowd management during large events to prevent such tragedies. The Odisha government is urged to expedite relief efforts.

Updated: 29-06-2025 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic stampede at the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha has left three people dead and around 50 injured. The chaos unfolded when two trucks carrying ritual materials entered a crowded area near the temple chariots.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and emphasized that the incident serves as a serious warning. He stressed the importance of reviewing security arrangements and crowd management strategies for large events, asserting that any lapse in these responsibilities is unacceptable.

Authorities reported the stampede occurred early in the morning as hundreds of devotees gathered for the Rath Yatra festivities. Local officials confirmed the deceased, and Gandhi urged the Odisha government to accelerate relief efforts while calling on Congress workers to assist those affected.



