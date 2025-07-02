Left Menu

Lalduoma stresses need for more organised and disciplined Aizawl

During a meeting with leaders of Aizawl Local Councils, Lalduhoma noted the growing concern over groups of teenage gangs who often indulge in group fights and violent confrontations, according to an official statement.Local Councils function under the Local Administration Department of the state government.Calling the teenage gangs unruly and anti-social elements, the chief minister said the issue must be addressed immediately.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 02-07-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 16:58 IST
Lalduoma stresses need for more organised and disciplined Aizawl
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday expressed the need for developing the state capital Aizawl into a more organised and disciplined city. During a meeting with leaders of Aizawl Local Councils, Lalduhoma noted the growing concern over groups of teenage gangs who often indulge in group fights and violent confrontations, according to an official statement.

Local Councils function under the Local Administration Department of the state government.

Calling the teenage gangs unruly and anti-social elements, the chief minister said the issue must be addressed immediately. He emphasised the importance of restoring order and ensuring that such behaviour is effectively controlled.

Noting that urban spaces must be safeguarded from becoming chaotic or unsafe, Lalduhoma said that they should instead be developed with care, keeping in mind the safety and well-being of women and children.

He urged the Local Councils to work in close coordination with community volunteers within their respective areas and to take a proactive role in promoting peace and social discipline.

Regarding the issue of Inner Line Permit (ILP), the chief minister emphasised the need for Local Councils (LCs) to play a supportive role in enforcing the law, especially in issuing No Objection Certificates.

He suggested that the LCs exercise greater responsibility and caution while issuing NOCs.

The leaders of the Local Council Association urged Lalduhoma to provide a space to set up an office in Aizawl and to raise their honorarium.

The chief minister said that he would consider the proposal, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025