A Thackeray Reunion: Uddhav and Raj's Political Collaboration
Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray have reunited politically after two decades to tackle political challenges in Maharashtra. They jointly aim to gain power in the Mumbai civic body and resist the imposition of Hindi in state schools, advocating for Marathi pride.
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has publicly aligned with his cousin Raj Thackeray, ending a 20-year estrangement. During a recent event, titled 'Awaj Marathicha', they announced their united front to contest and gain control of the Mumbai civic body together.
Uddhav Thackeray made it clear that their partnership is here to stay and emphasized their collective resolve to prevent the state government's attempts to enforce Hindi as a mandatory language in schools. This initiative marks a significant step in their political strategy to uphold regional identity.
The duo's collaboration signals a renewed focus on advocating for Marathi cultural and political interests in Maharashtra, highlighting their shared goal to challenge government policies they perceive as detracting from Marathi heritage.
