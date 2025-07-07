Left Menu

Modi Urges Global Institutional Reforms at BRICS: A Call for Representation and Credibility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BRICS Summit, urging reforms in global bodies like the UN Security Council and WTO to reflect contemporary realities. He emphasized the significance of the Global South and the need for multipolarity and inclusivity in decision-making processes at global institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 07-07-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 00:28 IST
Modi Urges Global Institutional Reforms at BRICS: A Call for Representation and Credibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the BRICS Summit, highlighted the persistent issue of 'double standards' faced by the Global South. He called for reforms in major global institutions such as the UN Security Council and the World Trade Organization, which he believes should reflect current global realities.

Modi emphasized the urgent need for these institutions to adapt, stating that outdated systems cannot effectively manage 21st-century challenges. He pointed out that many countries contributing significantly to the global economy lack representation at the decision-making table.

The summit, held in Brazil, gathered leaders from the BRICS nations, though notable leaders like Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were absent. Modi argued for a new, inclusive world order, stressing that reforms should lead to visible, impactful changes in governance structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025