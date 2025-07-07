Modi Urges Global Institutional Reforms at BRICS: A Call for Representation and Credibility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the BRICS Summit, highlighted the persistent issue of 'double standards' faced by the Global South. He called for reforms in major global institutions such as the UN Security Council and the World Trade Organization, which he believes should reflect current global realities.

Modi emphasized the urgent need for these institutions to adapt, stating that outdated systems cannot effectively manage 21st-century challenges. He pointed out that many countries contributing significantly to the global economy lack representation at the decision-making table.

The summit, held in Brazil, gathered leaders from the BRICS nations, though notable leaders like Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were absent. Modi argued for a new, inclusive world order, stressing that reforms should lead to visible, impactful changes in governance structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)