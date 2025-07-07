Left Menu

BRICS: A Platform for Cooperation, Not Confrontation

China asserts that BRICS is a cooperative platform and not anti-American, responding to U.S. President Trump's tariff threats. Trump announced tariffs on countries aligning with BRICS' perceived anti-American policies. China emphasizes openness and warns that trade wars benefit no one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
China has dismissed the notion of BRICS as an anti-American entity, following U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that he will impose additional tariffs on countries associated with the bloc. The Chinese government stresses that BRICS is about cooperation, not antagonism.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning articulated China's stance, highlighting that BRICS values openness and win-win partnerships. The remarks came amid Trump's controversial statement targeting BRICS for alleged anti-American policies.

Alongside defending BRICS, China firmly stated its opposition to trade wars, warning they yield no winners. Meanwhile, BRICS leaders are convening in Brazil to address tariff hikes, amidst expanded membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, with Indonesia slated to join next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

