BRICS: A Platform for Cooperation, Not Confrontation

China has dismissed the notion of BRICS as an anti-American entity, following U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that he will impose additional tariffs on countries associated with the bloc. The Chinese government stresses that BRICS is about cooperation, not antagonism.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning articulated China's stance, highlighting that BRICS values openness and win-win partnerships. The remarks came amid Trump's controversial statement targeting BRICS for alleged anti-American policies.

Alongside defending BRICS, China firmly stated its opposition to trade wars, warning they yield no winners. Meanwhile, BRICS leaders are convening in Brazil to address tariff hikes, amidst expanded membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, with Indonesia slated to join next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)