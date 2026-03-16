Britain's Steel Strategy: Doubling Down on Tariffs

The UK government is poised to announce a doubling of tariffs on steel imports, according to a report by Politico. This measure is part of an expanded strategy aimed at safeguarding Britain's steel industry, which has been facing significant challenges.

The reported plan would align Britain's policies more closely with those of the European Union and the United States. A government spokesperson revealed that the details of the steel strategy would be published soon, reiterating the commitment to a sustainable future for the industry and associated jobs.

The UK's steel sector, employing 37,000 and contributing minimally to the economic output in 2024, battles soaring energy costs and intense competition from cheaper imports, notably from China. Financial difficulties have already led to plant closures and government actions to keep British Steel operational under its Chinese ownership.