U.S. Set for Major Trade Announcements Amid Deadline

The United States is gearing up to make significant trade announcements in the coming 48 hours, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. With the deadline looming, the country aims to finalize new trade pacts, highlighting a shift in negotiation dynamics, with fresh proposals arriving in Bessent's inbox.

President Donald Trump confirmed the dispatch of tariff letters starting Monday, outlining trade rates while inviting further negotiations. Tariff letters are being portrayed as a formal introduction to U.S. trade terms rather than an ultimatum, aiming to welcome partnerships under outlined conditions.

While there remains uncertainty around linking TikTok ownership negotiations with trade talks, Bessent is optimistic about exploring broader collaborations with China beyond trade. Discussions with his Chinese counterpart are slated for the coming weeks, focusing on potential bilateral cooperation.