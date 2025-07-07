Political Tensions Escalate in Thane: Banner Controversy Sparks Local Outrage

A banner controversy erupted on Monday morning at Tembhi Naka junction in Thane, causing a stir among locals and political circles. Supporters of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena displayed a provocative banner targeting Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) faction.

Civic authorities, backed by local police, removed the contentious banner despite facing opposition from determined party workers. The banner featured local Shiv Sena leaders and a depiction of a 'Mumbai Mayor' throne, symbolically criticized with a cartoon character holding a cash box.

This public act seems to be a calculated response to the recent collaboration between political rivals Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, as they joined forces in promoting the Marathi language after two decades of strained relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)