Netanyahu Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination letter was presented during their meeting at the White House. Netanyahu also discussed efforts with the U.S. to find countries offering better futures for Palestinians.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, presenting a nomination letter during a meeting at the White House.
Netanyahu told reporters that Israel and the United States are collaborating on initiatives aimed at finding countries that could provide a better future for Palestinians.
The nomination reflects the ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two countries, highlighting their strategic partnership in addressing regional challenges.
