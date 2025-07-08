Uttar Pradesh's Strides to Sustainable Success: From Performer to Front Runner
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Uttar Pradesh's significant progress in Sustainable Development Goals, improving its score from 42 to 67 between 2018-19 and 2023-24. The state moved up to the 18th position on the national SDG Index. Key state-run schemes and increased public participation were crucial for this advancement.
In a commendable stride towards sustainable development, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed remarkable progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The state improved its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) score from 42 in 2018-19 to an impressive 67 in 2023-24, advancing from a 'Performer' to a 'Front Runner' category.
Uttar Pradesh also soared 11 spots in the national SDG Index, moving from the 29th to the 18th position. This achievement is attributed to clear policy guidance, efficient implementation of schemes, and active involvement of the public, noted the Chief Minister during a high-level meeting.
Adityanath emphasized the influence of state-run programs like 'Har Ghar Jal', 'Har Ghar Bijli', and 'Kanya Sumangala' in this transition. He reiterated the government's dedication to uplifting girls' education and women's empowerment, heralding the tangible improvements in healthcare and nutrition, especially in rural locales.
