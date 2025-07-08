Tensions Rise: U.S. Treasury Secretary Skips G20 in South Africa

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has chosen to skip the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in South Africa next week, according to sources close to his plans. This marks the second time this year that Bessent has opted out of attending a G20 meeting hosted by South Africa.

Instead, Michael Kaplan, acting undersecretary for international affairs, will represent the U.S. Treasury Department at the July 17-18 meeting set to take place in Durban, South Africa. Bessent's absence follows his earlier decision to skip February's G20 finance meeting to be present at President Donald Trump's first cabinet meeting.

This move comes amidst heightened diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and South Africa, partly due to President Trump's inflammatory remarks and trade tensions. Trump recently informed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa of a 30% tariff on imports unless U.S. trade barriers are reduced.

(With inputs from agencies.)