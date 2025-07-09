Left Menu

Ocalan Calls for Democratic Shift: End of PKK's Armed Struggle

Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned PKK leader, announced the end of the group's armed struggle against Turkey, urging a shift towards democratic politics. In a video released by Firat News Agency, Ocalan called for Turkey's parliament to form a commission for disarmament and peace efforts. The PKK is deemed a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

09-07-2025
In a significant development, Abdullah Ocalan, the incarcerated leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), has declared an end to the group's armed confrontation with Turkey. Ocalan, in a video message broadcasted by Firat News Agency this week, advocated for a complete transition to democratic politics.

Ocalan's announcement marks a crucial turning point, urging Turkey's legislative body to establish a commission responsible for overseeing disarmament and managing broader peace negotiations. The Kurdish leader labeled this strategic shift as a "historic gain."

This move follows the PKK's decision in May to disband its separatist activities. Despite being imprisoned since 1999, Ocalan remains a potent influence among Kurdish factions. The PKK continues to be recognized as a terrorist entity by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

