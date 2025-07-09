Left Menu

Tragic IAF Jaguar Trainer Crash in Rajasthan

Two pilots of the Indian Air Force were killed in a crash involving a Jaguar trainer aircraft near Churu, Rajasthan. A court of inquiry has been formed to investigate the incident. Local authorities and officials have expressed their condolences for the tragic event.

Updated: 09-07-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 16:04 IST
  • India

A tragic incident struck the Indian Air Force as two pilots lost their lives following the crash of a Jaguar trainer aircraft in Churu, Rajasthan. The accident occurred during a routine training mission, and both pilots sustained fatal injuries, as confirmed by the IAF.

The crash took place in an agricultural field near Bhanoda village at approximately 1:25 PM, sparking a swift response from local police, fire brigade, and ambulances. The site was swiftly cordoned off as officials sought to manage the situation.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma have extended their condolences to the bereaved families, with Sharma announcing relief efforts on social media. As the investigation continues, the IAF grieves the loss and stands firm with the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

