Left Menu

EU Parliament's Climate Talks Hit a Snag Amid Far-Right Ascendancy

The EU Parliament has rejected a plan to fast-track climate target negotiations to curb far-right climate sceptics' influence, resulting in the Patriots group leading discussions on the 2040 climate goal. The move has raised concerns about delays and weakening of climate commitments, particularly from green lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 17:28 IST
EU Parliament's Climate Talks Hit a Snag Amid Far-Right Ascendancy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Parliament has declined a proposal to expedite negotiations on the EU's new climate target. The move sought to limit the influence of climate sceptics but was overruled by 379 lawmakers.

The far-right Patriots of Europe, known for opposing climate policies, will now lead the talks on the 2040 climate goal. They successfully outbid the centre-right European People's Party for the lead negotiating role.

Concerns have mounted that the climate target might face delays or be diluted. Green lawmakers, as well as some within the EPP, have expressed skepticism over the feasibility of aggressive emissions-cutting goals amid economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025