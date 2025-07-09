EU Parliament's Climate Talks Hit a Snag Amid Far-Right Ascendancy

The European Parliament has declined a proposal to expedite negotiations on the EU's new climate target. The move sought to limit the influence of climate sceptics but was overruled by 379 lawmakers.

The far-right Patriots of Europe, known for opposing climate policies, will now lead the talks on the 2040 climate goal. They successfully outbid the centre-right European People's Party for the lead negotiating role.

Concerns have mounted that the climate target might face delays or be diluted. Green lawmakers, as well as some within the EPP, have expressed skepticism over the feasibility of aggressive emissions-cutting goals amid economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)