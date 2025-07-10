EU-China Relations: A Call for Open Dialogue Amidst Economic Tensions

The Chinese commerce ministry has called on the European Union to lessen its accusations and foster greater dialogue regarding trade ties. This response comes amid criticism from EU President Ursula von der Leyen, who highlighted concerns over market access and China's role in the global economy.

In her address, von der Leyen acknowledged China's significant economic growth and its role in lifting millions out of poverty. However, she stressed the need for the EU to view its relationship with China through a realistic lens, taking into account market dynamics and geopolitical concerns.

The criticism coincided with a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Brussels, where he urged EU leaders to adopt a more balanced and realistic view of China, seeking a cooperative and positive trade policy moving forward.