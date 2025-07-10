Left Menu

EU-China Relations: A Call for Open Dialogue Amidst Economic Tensions

The Chinese commerce ministry urges the European Union to reduce accusations and promote dialogue, in light of criticism regarding market access. EU President Ursula von der Leyen highlights China's economic progress, yet stresses concerns about market overcapacity and China's support for Russia. Both sides seek a balanced trade relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:06 IST
The Chinese commerce ministry has called on the European Union to lessen its accusations and foster greater dialogue regarding trade ties. This response comes amid criticism from EU President Ursula von der Leyen, who highlighted concerns over market access and China's role in the global economy.

In her address, von der Leyen acknowledged China's significant economic growth and its role in lifting millions out of poverty. However, she stressed the need for the EU to view its relationship with China through a realistic lens, taking into account market dynamics and geopolitical concerns.

The criticism coincided with a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Brussels, where he urged EU leaders to adopt a more balanced and realistic view of China, seeking a cooperative and positive trade policy moving forward.

