Brexit's Border Control Dilemma: A Broken Promise?

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the failure of Brexit to secure tighter UK border controls, as illegal migrant crossings reached record numbers this year. Speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Macron criticized the unfulfilled promises made to British voters regarding migration control.

In a stark revelation, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that this year's record illegal migrant crossings across the sea separating Britain and continental Europe exposed the shortcomings of Brexit's border control promises. Brexit, once heralded as a solution for stricter UK borders, has failed to live up to expectations, according to Macron.

During a press conference, Macron, alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, introduced a pilot program aimed at repatriating migrants arriving in small boats. The initiative, while a step forward, highlights the broader issues of Britain's immigration challenges in the post-Brexit era.

Macron criticized what he described as the 'lies' sold to British voters, suggesting that the promised benefits of Brexit regarding migration were profoundly overstated. The French President's comments come amid ongoing debates about the effectiveness and repercussions of the UK's departure from the EU.

