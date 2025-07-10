Shiv Sena Welcomes Activists on Guru Poornima

In a significant political move, several activists from Pune's Vandemataram Sanghatana joined the Shiv Sena during a Guru Poornima event on Thursday. The function, held at Anand Ashram, the Sena headquarters in Thane, witnessed the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Shinde.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, while addressing those gathered, paid a heartfelt tribute to his mentors, the late Anand Dighe and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, reinforcing the party's commitment to their legacy.

The inclusion of the new members was seen as a strengthening of the Shiv Sena's base, aligning with the party's ongoing efforts to consolidate its foothold in Maharashtra's political landscape.

