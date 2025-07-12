Death Threat Against Chirag Paswan Sparks Political Tension
Union minister Chirag Paswan has received a death threat from an Instagram user, alleged to be an RJD supporter. The Lok Janshakti Party filed a complaint with the cyber police in Patna. The party called for stern action from the authorities to ensure justice.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan found himself in a precarious situation when an Instagram user issued a death threat against him. The user's post, made under the name 'Tiger Meraj Idrisi', hinted at a bombing targeted at the Hajipur MP.
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), to which Paswan belongs, promptly acted by filing a complaint with the cyber police station in Patna. Chief spokesman Rajesh Bhatt initiated the complaint, leading to an inquiry ordered by the station's SHO.
The party alleged the user exhibited a 'criminal bent of mind' and seemed distressed over Paswan's increasing popularity. In a post shared on their X handle, the party urged both the central and state governments to bring the culprit to justice, while noting the user's supposed support for the RJD.
