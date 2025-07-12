Death Threat Against Chirag Paswan Sparks Political Tension

Union Minister Chirag Paswan found himself in a precarious situation when an Instagram user issued a death threat against him. The user's post, made under the name 'Tiger Meraj Idrisi', hinted at a bombing targeted at the Hajipur MP.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), to which Paswan belongs, promptly acted by filing a complaint with the cyber police station in Patna. Chief spokesman Rajesh Bhatt initiated the complaint, leading to an inquiry ordered by the station's SHO.

The party alleged the user exhibited a 'criminal bent of mind' and seemed distressed over Paswan's increasing popularity. In a post shared on their X handle, the party urged both the central and state governments to bring the culprit to justice, while noting the user's supposed support for the RJD.

(With inputs from agencies.)