AIADMK's Ambitious 2026 Vision: Palaniswami's Promise
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuddalore(Tn) | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:49 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami confidently predicted the party's victory in the upcoming 2026 Assembly election, signaling his aim to form a government with a clear majority.
Speaking to the media, Palaniswami reiterated his commitment to AIADMK's success, highlighting the party's focus on achieving electoral triumph.
This announcement gains relevance amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's confirmation of potential cooperation with AIADMK if they secure the majority in the assembly, underscoring the alliance's strategic implications for the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
