Justice Department Overhaul: Staff Shake-Up under Attorney General Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi has initiated a significant reshuffle within the Justice Department, terminating staff associated with the probe led by Special Counsel Jack Smith into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents and his 2020 election-related actions.

According to informed sources, around 20 staff members, including lawyers and U.S. Marshals, have been dismissed. Notably, this includes prosecutors linked to cases handled by Smith, further marking a trend of dismissals linked to Trump-related investigations since early in his term.

This series of firings extends to personnel who processed cases related to the January 6th Capitol events, including those involving the Proud Boys. The department's actions underscore broader operational changes under Bondi, aligning with Trump's executive influence and reshaping the investigatory landscape.

