Justice Department Overhaul: Staff Shake-Up under Attorney General Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi has dismissed several Justice Department staff linked to Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe into President Trump's actions. The firings include prosecutors from other U.S. Attorneys' offices. These dismissals form part of a larger pattern targeting employees connected to Trump-related cases since his presidency began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has initiated a significant reshuffle within the Justice Department, terminating staff associated with the probe led by Special Counsel Jack Smith into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents and his 2020 election-related actions.

According to informed sources, around 20 staff members, including lawyers and U.S. Marshals, have been dismissed. Notably, this includes prosecutors linked to cases handled by Smith, further marking a trend of dismissals linked to Trump-related investigations since early in his term.

This series of firings extends to personnel who processed cases related to the January 6th Capitol events, including those involving the Proud Boys. The department's actions underscore broader operational changes under Bondi, aligning with Trump's executive influence and reshaping the investigatory landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

