Maharashtra Congress Faces Generational Exodus: A Crisis of Legacy

Once a pillar of political strength in Maharashtra, the Congress party currently faces a critical and silent erosion of its foundational support. The new generation from several families loyal to the Congress is either joining rival factions or halting political participation, affecting the party's depth and stability.

This significant shift poses a threat as the Congress prepares for vital local body elections, reflecting broader troubles and weakening its organizational capacities. Last year, the party experienced its worst defeat in assembly polls, securing only 16 seats while contesting as an alliance partner with the Shiv Sena and NCP.

Leaders from traditional Congress families, including names like Milind Deora and Satyajit Deshmukh, are abandoning the Congress, illustrating the party's declining appeal. This generational shift raises concerns over the future of the party's legacy, as political observers emphasize the broader problem of fading loyalty among new generations.

