Ujjwal Nikam's Rajya Sabha Nomination: A Call from the Prime Minister

In a significant political development, renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu. This was personally communicated to Nikam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who impressively conversed in Marathi during the call. 'Modi ji speaks excellent Marathi,' Nikam mentioned when recounting the conversation.

Nikam, reflecting on the conversation with the Prime Minister, shared that Modi sought his preference for language at the start. The warm interaction highlighted Modi's adeptness in both Marathi and Hindi, creating a personal rapport. The Prime Minister revealed that the President wished to assign Nikam a new responsibility.

The nature of this responsibility, as disclosed, is a membership in the Rajya Sabha. The Union Home Ministry confirmed the nominations, simultaneously announcing former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master, and historian Meenakshi Jain as new members. Nikam, who faced a defeat in last year's Lok Sabha elections, expressed his willingness to embrace the opportunity and contribute positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)