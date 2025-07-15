Ultra-Orthodox Exodus Shakes Netanyahu's Coalition

In a significant political upheaval, Israel's United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party announced its departure from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition. The decision stems from a prolonged disagreement over the failure to draft legislation exempting yeshiva students from mandatory military service—an exemption that has sparked heated debates within the nation.

Six of the remaining seven UTJ members, following the earlier resignation of their chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf, submitted their resignation letters, leaving Netanyahu with a precarious majority of 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. The split highlights ongoing tensions as some religious parties insist on the necessity of conscription exemptions, while others oppose them.

The political turbulence comes as Israel grapples with its military conscription policies. A Supreme Court ruling demanding the end of long-standing exemptions for ultra-Orthodox seminary students has intensified discussions, with Netanyahu striving to resolve the coalition's deadlock amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

