Ultra-Orthodox Exodus Shakes Netanyahu's Coalition

Israel's United Torah Judaism party quits Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition over a long-standing military conscription exemption dispute involving yeshiva students. This departure diminishes Netanyahu's Knesset majority, potentially impacting his governance. Other religious parties, facing similar conscription challenges, may follow, escalating tensions within the coalition.

Updated: 15-07-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 04:52 IST
In a significant political upheaval, Israel's United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party announced its departure from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition. The decision stems from a prolonged disagreement over the failure to draft legislation exempting yeshiva students from mandatory military service—an exemption that has sparked heated debates within the nation.

Six of the remaining seven UTJ members, following the earlier resignation of their chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf, submitted their resignation letters, leaving Netanyahu with a precarious majority of 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. The split highlights ongoing tensions as some religious parties insist on the necessity of conscription exemptions, while others oppose them.

The political turbulence comes as Israel grapples with its military conscription policies. A Supreme Court ruling demanding the end of long-standing exemptions for ultra-Orthodox seminary students has intensified discussions, with Netanyahu striving to resolve the coalition's deadlock amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

