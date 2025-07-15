High-Stakes Dialogue: EU and US Trade Talks
EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is set to have discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The meeting, which will take place on early Tuesday evening, aims to address pertinent trade issues, confirmed EU spokesperson Olof Gill during a daily briefing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:04 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
In a move that underscores the importance of transatlantic trade relations, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is scheduled for a discussion with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The talks are expected to occur early Tuesday evening.
This information was confirmed by EU spokesperson Olof Gill during Tuesday's daily briefing, highlighting the significance of these ongoing dialogues between two of the world's largest economies.
The dialogue is anticipated to address a range of bilateral trade concerns, with both officials aiming to enhance economic cooperation and resolve outstanding trade disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bias, surveillance and job loss: AI’s hidden costs in circular economy
UK Economy Surges in Early 2025 Amid Property Market Rush
Resilient Indian Economy Drives Global Growth Amid Uncertain Times
Indian economy remains key driver of global growth, underpinned by sound macroeconomic fundamentals and policies: RBI report.
Elevated economic and trade policy uncertainties are testing resilience of global economy and financial system: RBI Report.