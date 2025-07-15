High-Stakes Dialogue: EU and US Trade Talks

In a move that underscores the importance of transatlantic trade relations, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is scheduled for a discussion with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The talks are expected to occur early Tuesday evening.

This information was confirmed by EU spokesperson Olof Gill during Tuesday's daily briefing, highlighting the significance of these ongoing dialogues between two of the world's largest economies.

The dialogue is anticipated to address a range of bilateral trade concerns, with both officials aiming to enhance economic cooperation and resolve outstanding trade disputes.

