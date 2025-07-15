Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Gaza Strikes Intensify

Overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza have resulted in more than 90 Palestinian deaths, including women and children, according to health officials. Strikes targeting residential areas continue amid ongoing tensions. Israeli authorities maintain they aim to target militants while aiming to minimize civilian casualties. Humanitarian concerns grow over the escalating situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:10 IST
Escalating Conflict: Gaza Strikes Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours in Gaza have claimed more than 90 Palestinian lives, health officials report, as the conflict shows no sign of abating. Among the deceased are women and children, raising global concerns about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

A particular strike in Northern Shati refugee camp resulted in widespread devastation, killing a 68-year-old Hamas member along with a family of eight who sought refuge in the camp. Such incidents further underscore the mounting civilian casualties amidst this conflict.

The escalation has resulted in over 58,400 Palestinian fatalities since the onset of Israel's retaliation efforts. As diplomatic efforts, led by figures such as US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, fail to yield tangible results, the humanitarian situation grows increasingly dire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025