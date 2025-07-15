Escalating Conflict: Gaza Strikes Intensify

Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours in Gaza have claimed more than 90 Palestinian lives, health officials report, as the conflict shows no sign of abating. Among the deceased are women and children, raising global concerns about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

A particular strike in Northern Shati refugee camp resulted in widespread devastation, killing a 68-year-old Hamas member along with a family of eight who sought refuge in the camp. Such incidents further underscore the mounting civilian casualties amidst this conflict.

The escalation has resulted in over 58,400 Palestinian fatalities since the onset of Israel's retaliation efforts. As diplomatic efforts, led by figures such as US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, fail to yield tangible results, the humanitarian situation grows increasingly dire.

(With inputs from agencies.)