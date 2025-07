Reform or Retrench: U.S. Shifts at the U.N.

Mike Waltz, selected by former President Donald Trump as his U.N. envoy nominee, emphasized the urgent need for U.N. reform during his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing. He stressed a return to core peacemaking missions to counterbalance the growing influence of China in the international body.

Waltz highlighted inefficiencies, referencing the Secretary-General's UN80 reform plan, which aims to cut staff by 20% to improve transparency. Despite current cash crises, he affirmed U.S. commitment to peacekeeping roles but called for necessary reforms to support and streamline these missions.

The U.S., as the largest U.N. contributor, faces criticism for policy shifts under Trump, including reduced foreign assistance and withdrawals from key U.N. entities. Waltz's nomination reflects ongoing debates over America's financial and strategic participation in multilateral organizations.