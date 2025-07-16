Opposition MVA's 'Banian Towel' Protest Condemns Assault by Shiv Sena MLA

In a dramatic protest, legislators from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) took a stand outside the Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday, clad in banians and towels, to condemn the assault of an MLA hostel canteen employee by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.

The protestors vocally opposed the "goonda raj" of the ruling alliance, with Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council, Ambadas Danve, expressing concerns over government backing of such behavior. The incident in question saw Gaikwad facing widespread criticism after a video of him slapping and punching the canteen worker for serving 'stale' food went viral.

Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar and NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad emphasized the protest aimed to expose the 'reality' of those in power, urging for Gaikwad's suspension from the assembly and legal consequences for his actions. The opposition highlighted a need for accountability amongst ruling MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)