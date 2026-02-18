Madhya Pradesh Unveils Landmark Rolling Budget Amidst Opposition Protests

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda revealed the state's budget for 2026-27 on Wednesday, marking a significant shift with what is reportedly the nation's first rolling budget. The budget outlined a comprehensive development plan, prioritizing women, the poor, and farmers in its structure.

The plan, named the 'GYANII' model, allocated nearly Rs 3 lakh crore to address the needs of these groups and infrastructure. A significant amount, Rs 1.27 lakh crore, has been earmarked for women-centric initiatives, including the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' aimed at providing financial aid to over 1.25 crore women, illustrating the government's focus on women empowerment.

Amid opposition protests led by Congress, who criticized the budget as a 'document of illusion,' Devda defended the rolling budget as a tool for dynamic planning in financial management. Critics highlighted the state's rising debt, accusing the government of mismanagement, while the administration maintained its commitment to development and public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)