Rahul Gandhi's Bold Claim: Assam's CM 'Raja' to Face Jail for Corruption

In a striking accusation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared that Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma perceives himself as a 'raja,' yet he will inevitably face imprisonment due to corruption charges. Gandhi expressed these views during a party gathering in Chaygaon, merely 40 kilometers from Guwahati.

Addressing attendees, Gandhi stated that it is not the Congress but the people who will ensure that Sarma and his family are accountable for their alleged corrupt activities. This assertion is believed to signal rising tensions between the opposing political parties in the state.

Sarma, responding via social media, reiterated that Gandhi made a similar statement in a private party meeting and pointed out that Gandhi himself is out on bail for several criminal cases. Sarma wished Gandhi well as he visited Assam, adding a pointed reminder of their ongoing enmity.