Violent clashes erupted on Wednesday in Gopalganj, the hometown of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, resulting in the deaths of three people, according to local media reports. The violence occurred during a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally and involved hundreds of supporters of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League clashing with police forces.

In response to the escalating violence, authorities dispatched additional paramilitary troops and declared a curfew in the town to maintain order. As reports of the chaos emerged, NCP leaders criticized the lack of police intervention and vowed to seek justice independently against the alleged attackers from the banned Awami League.

Hasina, currently believed to be in India, has faced backlash due to her leadership and is accused of undermining Mujib's legacy, despite her father's status as a national hero. Tensions continue to rise as the NCP pledges to 'liberate' Gopalganj from the political influence of Mujib's legacy.