Left Menu

A New Era: EU's Budget Proposal for 2028-2340

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduced the EU's proposed budget for 2028-2340, emphasizing a new approach to fund-raising without increasing member state contributions. The budget aims to align with the evolving economic landscape while maintaining financial stability across the union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:13 IST
A New Era: EU's Budget Proposal for 2028-2340
budget
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission took a bold step on Wednesday as President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the EU's ambitious new budget for the period of 2028 to 2340, branding it as a 'budget for a new era'.

The proposal lays out a transformative shift in the way the European Union raises funds. However, von der Leyen assured that member state contributions will remain at their current levels to ensure no additional financial pressure on individual countries.

This budget aims not only to address the challenges of today's economic circumstances but also to strategically position the EU to capitalize on forthcoming opportunities in a rapidly changing global marketplace.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025