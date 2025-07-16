A New Era: EU's Budget Proposal for 2028-2340

The European Commission took a bold step on Wednesday as President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the EU's ambitious new budget for the period of 2028 to 2340, branding it as a 'budget for a new era'.

The proposal lays out a transformative shift in the way the European Union raises funds. However, von der Leyen assured that member state contributions will remain at their current levels to ensure no additional financial pressure on individual countries.

This budget aims not only to address the challenges of today's economic circumstances but also to strategically position the EU to capitalize on forthcoming opportunities in a rapidly changing global marketplace.